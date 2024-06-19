All Knicks

Knicks Could Sign Mavericks Forward

Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. just lost in the NBA Finals, but he could sign with the New York Knicks soon.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) dunks the ball past New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) dunks the ball past New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are considering all options for free agency, including the ones that don't necessarily fit the team's current agenda.

While the Knicks hope to retain OG Anunoby, he could walk in free agency, leaving the team with a need at the forward spot. The Athletic's Fred Katz suggests that Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. could be an option in free agency.

"Jones does not fulfill a current need, but if the Knicks make a trade that leaves them yearning for another forward, the 27-year-old could click," Katz writes. "He’s part of the crew most responsible for the Dallas defense’s midseason turnaround. Jones will guard wings or big men. The Chicago Bulls once deployed him as their backup center. Meanwhile, his activity around Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving has helped make up for an inconsistent jumper. But the Mavs might be too successful to let him walk. Dallas is in the NBA Finals for a reason. Chances are, it wouldn’t let one of its starting wings head elsewhere without putting up a fight."

Jones will have suitors in free agency beyond the Mavs, so it will be competitive to sign him, especially coming off of a deep playoff run. However, he fits the Knicks really well if Anunoby were to walk.

His defensive versatility helps tremendously and the Knicks could get very creative with lineups if he is on the floor.

While he isn't spectacular on the offensive end of the floor, he did make strides this season with the Mavericks. His 8.6 points per game were a career-high and he started more games this year than any other season in his career.

This means that Jones could get his biggest payday ever in free agency this summer, and if he allows the market to permeate and wait for an offer that will grant him the most money possible, the Knicks could end up being a player in his sweepstakes.

Free agency negotiations have begun with internal free agents, but teams can talk with players outside of their team and even agree in principle to deals on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener

