Knicks Could Trade for Bucks Center
The New York Knicks are looking for an upgrade at the center position after losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The free agent market for centers has dried up considerably, but the Knicks could look to the trade market to make a move.
According to Milwaukee Bucks insider Gery Woelfel, Brook Lopez is on the trade block.
"Sources claim the Bucks are still very receptive to trading veteran Brook Lopez, but the Bucks' asking price of a first-round draft pick for a 36-year-old center with a $23M contract is too rich," Woelfel tweeted.
Money is tight for the Knicks, but perhaps a move here could make sense. A trade of Mitchell Robinson and a heavily-protected first-round pick could help. Robinson has three years on his contract and the Knicks could look to add Lopez and clear the books for potential free agency runs in the future.
Lopez would also be a great defensive presence for the Knicks after being named to the All-Defensive First Team back in 2023. On paper, the deal makes sense for New York. Unfortunately, it probably won't happen.
The money is far too much for the Knicks to take on alone. After dealing Bojan Bogdanovic to the Brooklyn Nets, they don't have a contract that closely matches Lopez's. Robinson makes around $10 million less than Lopez for the upcoming season, and that will pierce into the Knicks tax bill, which is something they have looked to cut down recently after trading for Mikal Bridges and signing OG Anunoby to an extension.
Perhaps if the Knicks were willing to deal Julius Randle, things would be able to happen. However, it doesn't benefit the Knicks to trade Randle for an aging Lopez, even if he was attached with another asset like shooting guard Pat Connaughton.
The Knicks need to find a way to add a center, but it likely won't happen on the trade market. Look for them to sign a center to the veteran's minimum like former NBA champion JaVale McGee or veteran Daniel Theis.
