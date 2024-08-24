Knicks Depth Changes Everything This Season
The New York Knicks limped to the finish of their postseason run with several players struggling with injuries throughout the season.
However, the Knicks should be healthy for the upcoming season, and that will give them a massive boost going into the 2024-25 campaign.
"Ultimately, the Knicks employ too many good players. The horror! And it’s another reason why the perceived hole at backup center might not be as big of a deal as it appears at first glance. Bring in a center who deserves 20 minutes behind Robinson, and Hart or DiVincenzo could be the collateral damage," The Athletic insider Fred Katz writes. "Injuries, foul trouble and general happenings of the NBA season will present more playing time for those guys as the year progresses. But what’s clear from this exercise is the Knicks have quite a different vibe from the one they exuded during their short-handed playoff run this past spring. Players will need to sacrifice."
There's no guarantee that the Knicks won't get stung by the injury bug in the upcoming season, but they will be a little more prepared in the case that it does.
Considering all of the Knicks' injuries this past season, they were still able to get within one win of an Eastern Conference Finals berth. With the addition of Mikal Bridges and Cam Payne, the Knicks have more reinforcements in case things go awry.
Bridges has yet to miss a game since he was drafted into the league in 2018, so they are getting the epitome of health on their team.
If injuries strike once again, the Knicks may be cursed, but in the case that things go in the right direction, they will have a healthy and deep group running things going into the postseason.
