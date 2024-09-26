All Knicks

Knicks' Derrick Rose Headed for Hall of Fame?

The New York Knicks could soon have another familiar face in the Hall of Fame.

Apr 21, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter of game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are celebrating former point guard Derrick Rose as he announced his retirement from the NBA after 16 seasons in the league.

Rose, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, had a sizzling start to his career with the Chicago Bulls, leading his team to the playoffs en route to winning Rookie of the Year. He made the All-Star team in his next three seasons, including an MVP campaign in 2010-11 in just his third year in the league.

Perhaps the defining moment in Rose's career came in the 2012 NBA playoffs when he tore his ACL in the first round against the Philadelphia 76ers. With Rose out, the Bulls lost the series as the No. 1 seed and the former MVP was never the same again.

Rose sat out the following season rehabbing his knee, and most of his career felt like he was trying to get back to who he used to be.

Ahead of the 2016-17 season, Rose was dealt by the Bulls to the Knicks and became the team's starting point guard. Rose averaged 18 points per game that year before testing free agency and signing with LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers.

This began the next stage of Rose's career, where he was mostly a backup bouncing around from team to team. He played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons before returning to the Knicks and playing his final season with the Memphis Grizzlies last year.

Rose's career averages total 17.4 points and 5.2 assists per game, which is likely not enough to reach the Hall of Fame. Had he not been injured, there was a decent chance Rose was on his way to Springfield, but it wasn't meant in the cards for him.

That being said, a 16-year career in the NBA with three All-Star appearances and an MVP award is extremely admirable, and Rose can hang his sneakers up knowing he gave all he had.

