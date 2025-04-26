Knicks, Pistons Big Men Questionable For Game 4
The New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons may both have a literal big problem in the next part of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal set.
The injury report for Game 4 lists both Mitchell Robinson (illness) and Isaiah Stewart (knee inflammation) as questionable for the crucial contest, which will be played with New York carrying a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven set.
Per Fred Katz of The Athletic, Robinson did not practice on Saturday but head coach Tom Thibodeau was confident he'd be able to partake. Robinson is averaging 5.7 rebounds in just under 18 minutes of relief work over the first three games of the series.
The Pistons, on the other hand, continue to bide their time until the return of Stewart, who has not partaken in either of the last two games. He was last seen in the early stages of the opening game's final period and Paul Reed has handled his time on the floor.
The rebounding battle has been vital over the first three games of this series: Detroit was able to win it by 14 in their Game 2 triumph despite Stewart's injury and prevented the Knicks from pulling away handily in their two victories with wins on the glass in the other two showings.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!