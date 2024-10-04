Knicks Bring Different Emotions for Karl-Anthony Towns
The newest Madison Square Garden dweller has long awaited a chance to plant himself with the New York Knicks.
With the highly-publicized trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves completed, Towns donned his Knicks uniform (at least the practice edition) and has spoke as a New Yorker for the first time on Thursday. The Knicks are engaged in training camp on the campus of The Citadel in Charleston, SC but Towns is already looking ahead to the traditional descent upon MSG.
"The Dominicans are very excited," Towns said of the plethora of calls and texts he has received from his late mother's side of his family, in video from MSG Network. "I'm honored to be looked upon like this organization like that. I'm excited to get to work."
Born in Edison, NJ, Towns is well-aware of the metropolitan prestige that playing with the Knicks carries and he's looking to make those who believe in him proud.
"My dad, my mom, who immigrated over from the (Dominican Republic). Madison Square Garden to her was the Mecca. To our family, it's always been the Mecca," Towns said. "To be able to play in a place that was so revered by her obviously treks different emotions."
Towns' mother Jacqueline passed away in 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.
Knicks fans certainly hope that Towns continues to succeed at MSG, albeit on a more consistent and permanent basis: in six appearances at The World's Most Famous Arena, Towns has averaged 24.2 points and 9.7 rebounds. Prior to the Timberwolves' annual visit in January 2022, Towns told Chris Hine of The Star-Tribune that the road games against the Knicks were his mother's favorite. He would put up 20 points, including the game-winning three-point play in a 112-110 triumph for the Timberwolves.
"I told my dad, everyone's going to get a chance to have their Madison Square Garden moment," Towns said. "That was the biggest moment I've had at MSG. Great crowd, great atmosphere, great energy and I got to silence everybody so that made it even better."
The Knicks open their preseason slate on Sunday in Charlotte (5 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV) with their first MSG showing destined for Wednesday against Washington.
