Knicks Ready for Former Stars Revenge Game
The New York Knicks are getting together with some old friends for the holidays.
The Knicks were offered a consolation prize for their NBA Cup quarterfinal loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, as they were afforded three days off and a trip to Central Florida to face the Orlando Magic on Sunday (6 p.m. ET, MSG). They get four more days off afterwards before closing December out with a Christmas rush, beginning with next Thursday's trip north to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Knicks star Josh Hart previewed the proceedings as the Knicks prepped in Tarrytown before heading south.
"I think (Donte DiVincenzo) is probably going to try to come in and kick our [butt], Julius [Randle] is going to do the same thing, as they should," Hart said in video from SNY. "I think [Karl-Anthony Towns] is going to come in with a chip on his shoulder also. You know that's going to happen. It's going to be a fun game."
The showdown with Minnesota will be anything but a no-rough-stuff-type-of-deal considering the interconference participants' recent history: that game at Target Center will be the first regular season showdown between the Knicks and Wolves since their famous early fall trade that sent Towns to Manhattan in exchange for a package headlined by DiVincenzo and Randle.
While Hart stressed that the Knicks can't let one game, especially just after the season's first quarter, define the full pace of the campaign, the nationally-televised tilt could help serve as a turning point for each side, as both New York and Minnesota have struggled to live up to the massive expectations the trade placed upon them.
The Knicks (15-10) have recovered well enough from a 5-6 start, but Wednesday's loss to Atlanta in the in-season competition feels like a missed opportunity. Fresh off a long-sought Western Conference Finals appearance, Minnesota (13-11) is currently stationed outside of the top six, thanks in part to DiVincenzo struggling to capitalize on his career-best season earned with the Knicks last year.
The two sides previously did preseason battle at Madison Square Garden in October, with the Knicks prevailing by a 115-110 final. The exhibition was best-remembered for DiVincenzo's postgame confrontation with Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, though the two sides are said to have restored tidings of comfort and joy heading into the pre-Christmas clash.
