Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo Lands on Top SG List
New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo is coming off his first season with the franchise, and it was certainly a successful one.
DiVincenzo helped the Knicks advance to the second round of the playoffs for a second consecutive year, and the team was just one win away from heading to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.
HoopsHype writer Frank Urbina ranked the top 30 shooting guards in the NBA, and DiVincenzo placed at No. 16 on the list.
"Coming off the best season of his career, New York Knicks 2-guard Donte DiVincenzo heads into 2024-25 with a lot of momentum. DiVincenzo probably won’t ever be a star but he can certainly be a star role player as he displayed last season in New York, putting up a career-high 15.5 points per game on a career-best efficiency from three of 40.1 percent," Urbina writes. "DiVincenzo also plays with good effort defensively and isn’t afraid to put his body on the line to make winning plays, hence his ascension into being one of the more solid starting shooting guards in the league."
DiVincenzo proved to be a strong supporting piece to Jalen Brunson, just as he was at Villanova when the two were teammates winning championships. The Knicks aren't quite there to reach the NBA mountaintop, but DiVincenzo helps New York get closer to its goal.
With the Knicks adding Mikal Bridges into the mix, DiVincenzo is likely going to be sent to the bench and come in for New York's second unit. Considering DiVincenzo is No. 16 on the shooting guard rankings, he could probably start for half of the teams in the league. However, him being a player off the bench for the Knicks gives them tremendous depth and it could be a large factor in how the upcoming season plays out.
