All Knicks

Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo Lands on Top SG List

Donte DiVincenzo is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA for the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) reacts during the fourth quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) reacts during the fourth quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo is coming off his first season with the franchise, and it was certainly a successful one.

DiVincenzo helped the Knicks advance to the second round of the playoffs for a second consecutive year, and the team was just one win away from heading to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

HoopsHype writer Frank Urbina ranked the top 30 shooting guards in the NBA, and DiVincenzo placed at No. 16 on the list.

"Coming off the best season of his career, New York Knicks 2-guard Donte DiVincenzo heads into 2024-25 with a lot of momentum. DiVincenzo probably won’t ever be a star but he can certainly be a star role player as he displayed last season in New York, putting up a career-high 15.5 points per game on a career-best efficiency from three of 40.1 percent," Urbina writes. "DiVincenzo also plays with good effort defensively and isn’t afraid to put his body on the line to make winning plays, hence his ascension into being one of the more solid starting shooting guards in the league."

DiVincenzo proved to be a strong supporting piece to Jalen Brunson, just as he was at Villanova when the two were teammates winning championships. The Knicks aren't quite there to reach the NBA mountaintop, but DiVincenzo helps New York get closer to its goal.

With the Knicks adding Mikal Bridges into the mix, DiVincenzo is likely going to be sent to the bench and come in for New York's second unit. Considering DiVincenzo is No. 16 on the shooting guard rankings, he could probably start for half of the teams in the league. However, him being a player off the bench for the Knicks gives them tremendous depth and it could be a large factor in how the upcoming season plays out.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News