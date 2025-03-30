Knicks Still Down Three Guards vs. Blazers
Madison Square Garden will host Walt "Clyde" Frazier's 80th birthday party on Sunday, but some of the New York Knicks' most vital guests won't be able to attend.
The injury report for Sunday evening's clash between the Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers (6 p.m. ET, MSG) once again lists Frazier's modern successors in the Knicks backcourt (Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride and Cameron Payne) as out. The duties figure to once again transfer to Delon Wright and Tyler Kolek, each of whom made their presence felt in Friday's win over Milwaukee.
Brunson continues to work off an ankle injury that has kept him out since March 4. The Knicks provided an update last Saturday, mentioning that Brunson would be re-evaluated in a week's time. The Knicks have gone 6-5 since he was forced to leave a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers early.
Meanwhile, McBride and Payne will miss their fourth and second straight games, respectively. McBride continues to deal with a groin contusion while Payne was likewise downed by ankle woes that forced him to leave Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers early.
In the trio's place, Wright and Kolek put on a show in Friday's 116-107 win over the Milwaukee Bucks: Wright had 12 points, 10 alone in the first period, as he made his first career start in a Knicks uniform, while Kolek dished out five more assists while taking care of the ball: the rookie out of Marquette has 29 assists and only one turnover since taking on a larger role in the New York rotation over the last four games.
The visiting Trail Blazers (32-42) have a packed injury report as well: Deandre Ayton (calf), Scoot Henderson (concussion protocol), Bryce McGowens (rib) and Robert Williams III (knee) have all been ruled out while Jerami Grant (knee) has been labeled doubtful.
