Liberty Re-Sign Breanna Stewart
The New York Liberty have officially added Stew to their championship defense stew.
The Liberty officially announced the re-signing of Stewart on Saturday, officially re-assembling the "big three" championship core alongside Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones.
“Bringing Stewie back to the Liberty was our top priority this offseason,” general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement. “Her impact on and off the court is immeasurable—she’s not only one of the best and most accomplished players in the world, but a leader whose relentless drive is foundational to the standard we continue to build upon in New York.”
There was never any true danger of Stewart leaving New York, but the Liberty have indeed taken the time to make it official. Stewart was originally offered a core qualifying deal in January, and it's likely this next deal is another one-year set, the same way she has negotiated each of her last four deals.
Stewart's arrival in 2023 was part of a long-gestating plan on Kolb's part to assemble a victorious group. That season also saw the addition of Jones, Kayla Thornton, and Courtney Vandersloot, all of whom played major roles in the Liberty's run to their first postseason title last fall. Though Thornton and Vandersloot have moved on, Stewart is set to be a part of the Liberty's first postseason championship defense alongside her fellow franchise faces as well as newcomers like Natasha Cloud.
In New York, Stewart has taken the Liberty to the WNBA Finals in consecutive seasons and took home the 2023 MVP award.
"I think to be able to be a part of New York and be in Brooklyn and New York City, the potential and the options are limitless," Stewart told Knicks on SI in September. "It's important to me and I think that as me, [wife] Marta, and the family are really getting comfortable here, we want to, I want to make an impact on the court and also off the court."
The Liberty officially open their season on May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces.
