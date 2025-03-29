Knicks Star Recognizes P.J. Tucker's Impact
P.J. Tucker hasn't played much on the 10-day contracts that he's signed with the New York Knicks this month, but that doesn't mean he has yet to make an impact.
Tucker brings nearly two decades of professional basketball experience after being a second-round pick out of Texas in the 2006 NBA Draft, and his knowledge that he is providing to the Knicks is helping the team out according to Josh Hart.
“He’s been great in terms of being vocal and talking to guys individually and doing those things,” Hart said on the "Roommates Show" podcast with teammate Jalen Brunson h/t NBA Analysis Network.
“I think with him, and all of us struggle with finding the right time to address certain things and hold guys accountable. In the group setting, I think that’s something that everybody’s trying to figure out.”
The Knicks knew that Tucker wouldn't be taking a lot of minutes, if any at all, when they signed him to a 10-day contract towards the beginning of the month. However, he is coming and doing exactly what is being asked of him.
Tucker has a lot of recent playoff experience in the last five years with the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers, including a championship in 2021.
Tucker signed a second 10-day contract on March 20, so the Knicks have to make a decision here soon if they want to bring him back. Per NBA rules, a player can sign a pair of 10-day contracts before they have to be signed for the rest of the season.
Hart appears to be supportive of keeping Tucker in for the long haul, and there's a good chance that the Knicks bring him on board for the rest of the season, but given the team's injuries at point guard, they may feel the desire to get another floor general.
Either way, a decision is coming soon.
