Former Knicks Guard Remains Top NBA Free Agent

The former New York Knicks guard was traded during the season and is now looking for a new home.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 18, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) controls the ball against Washington Wizards guard Ryan Rollins (9) and forward Taj Gibson (67) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Former New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier is playing with Team France at the Paris Olympics, but he's unsure what his future will look like for the upcoming season.

Fournier finished last season with the Detroit Pistons after a trade just before February's deadline, but he was on an expiring contract with no future beyond the 2023-24 campaign.

Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey named Fournier as one of the four best free agents still on the open market.

"Thanks to a simple coaching decision from the New York Knicks' Tom Thibodeau, Fournier played only 27 games in 2022-23 and just three more for that organization in 2023-24 (before he was traded to the Detroit Pistons, where he made 29 more appearances)," Bailey writes. "Thibodeau clearly didn't think Fournier made sense in his team's rotation, but that doesn't mean his days of being a helpful NBA player are over. Just one year before his minutes were slashed, Fournier started 80 games for the Knicks, averaged 14.1 points and shot 38.9 percent from three. For his career, he's a 37.4 percent three-point shooter. Outside shooting alone can be enough to keep a player in the league, and Fournier has hit enough threes in the NBA to warrant another contract."

Fournier's tenure with the Knicks is a massive factor behind why he hasn't been signed yet, but that doesn't mean he couldn't or shouldn't have at least a minimum contract. There are a lot of teams in the NBA with an open roster spot that could benefit from a player like Fournier.

Perhaps the San Antonio Spurs, who employ his national teammate Victor Wembanyama, could be a team that could sign him soon. A team like the Phoenix Suns looking for value contracts could make a move for Fournier.

Fournier should be able to find an NBA home shortly after the Olympics are over in a week or so.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

