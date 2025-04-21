Knicks Won't Face Pistons' Rebounding Threat in Game 2
The Detroit Pistons will be missing one of their most prominent depth stars when they face Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the New York Knicks.
Detroit's injury report for Game 2 now lists Isaiah Stewart as out for the anticipate rematch at Madison Square Garden. Stewart was previously listed as questionable due to right knee inflammation.
The ailment kept Stewart out of the final two regular season Pistons games and he appeared to be laboring through lower body pain during Game 1, which saw him put up two points and five rebounds in 19 minutes. Stewart left the game for the final time with just over nine minutes remaining the fourth quarter of Saturday's opener, playing a 48-second shift before being relieved by Jalen Duren.
At the time of Stewart's departure, the Pistons led the game 96-90. With Stewart out, the Knicks outscored Detroit 33-16 the rest of the way, which featured a run 21 consecutive tallies. Stewart was the only Detroiter to have a positive plus/minus at plus-eight.
Well-known for his physicality and grit, Stewart will likely have his minutes replaced by former Knicks playoff enemy Paul Redd. The veteran, who did not appear in Game 1, previously faced the Knicks in last year's opening round as a Philadelphia 76er.
At the time, Reed said he was pleased that his Philadelphians landed into an "easier" matchup with the number two Knicks as opposed to the top-ranked Boston Celtics. New York held Reed in check and took the series in six games.
