Knicks Fall to Warriors Despite Karl-Anthony Towns Mastery
Karl-Anthony Towns saved the best for last in the final stage of the New York Knicks' road trip, but it wasn't enough to escape with one last win.
Towns' double-double was but a silver lining in the Knicks' latest primetime heartbreaker, as they fell to the Golden State Warriors by a 97-94 final. A 29-point, 12-rebound effort from Towns was the undeniable headliner but the Knicks (42-24) dropped three of five on this West Coast tour.
Stephen Curry led the victorious Warriors (39-28) with 25 points en route to a seventh straight victory, a sweep of the yearly couple against the Knicks, and the 558th win of Steve Kerr's coaching career, allowing him to pass Al Attles for the most in franchise history. Golden State is also now 14-1 when Jimmy Butler take the floor for them this season.
Following their five-game road trip, the Knicks briefly return to Madison Square Garden, where they'll face the reeling Miami Heat on Monday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).
