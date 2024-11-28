Knicks Fall to Doncic-Less Dallas
Even with Jalen Brunson on the New York Knicks' side, the Dallas Mavericks were quite grateful for their depth on the eve of Thanksgiving.
With Luka Doncic headlining a crowded injury report, the Mavericks had several others step up en route to a 129-114 victory over the Knicks at American Airlines Center. A deep Dallas scoring effort countered a 37-point night from Brunson as six different Mavericks reached double-figures.
In addition to Doncic, the Mavericks (11-8) went without other regulars such as Klay Thompson and Daniel Gafford. In their absence, recurring Knicks killer Kyrie Irving picked up the slack by earning 23 points, one behind team leader Naji Marshall with 24.
Joining Marshall in substitute starting duty was former Knick Quentin Grimes, who earned 21 while PJ Washington had a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double. In the latter portion, the Knicks lost the rebounding battle by 10, as Karl-Anthony Towns had 14 of their 33 boards.
New York (10-8) apparently left its offensive prowess in Denver: following Monday's historic offensive showing: they shot only 7-of-29 from three-point range (despite a better, 4-of-10 effort from Mikal Bridges) and scored only 38 points in the opening half, a season-low.
The Knicks' five-game road trip ends with a Black Friday matinee in Charlotte (12 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!