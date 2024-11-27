Jalen Brunson Nearly Became Knicks Enemy
The butterfly effect might've had nothing on The Wildcat effect for the New York Knicks.
A foreboding "what if" tale from Tim MacMahon of ESPN threatened to change the course of New York's professional basketball rivalry, as the analyst explored a world where the Dallas Mavericks somehow brought back current Knicks franchise face Jalen Brunson for the 2022-23 season.
The Dallas road, MacMahon explained, would've eventually led to Barclays Center, home of the rival Brooklyn Nets.
"I am convinced that if Jalen Brunson's would've re-signed in Dallas, whether it was on the extension that the Mavericks were way too late in offering or if they decided 'ok, we just can't let him go to New York ... I think he would've ended up in New York anyway," MacMahon theorized to Ian Begley and Jeff Johnson on the former's "The Putback" podcast. "I just think it would've been on the other side of the bridge."
MacMahon explained that had Brunson indeed returned to Dallas, he wouldn't have lasted long in a Maverick uniform. Instead, he would've been part of the deal that acquired Kyrie Irving from Atlantic Avenue. Dallas eventually obtained Irving's services in exchange for a plethora of draft picks as well as Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith.
"The Mavericks, or at least [minority owner] Mark Cuban, never looked at Jalen Brunson as a legitimate star," MacMahon reasoned. "He was just a guy that got better and better and better and better ... Once Kyrie became available, I don't think that the Mavericks would've been able to pass on the chance to pass on that level of star. So I think Brunson would be on the Brooklyn Nets had he returned to Dallas."
Ultimately, the Knicks made Brunson a four-year, $104 million offer and the rest is history: the point guard has exceeded nearl every expectation that contract placed upon him and he has left an undeniable mark on the Knicks franchise.
Continuing to capitalize on the potential shown during the Luka Doncic-less stages of the 2022 postseason with Dallas, Brunson has transformed himself into an All-NBA and All-Star player and his metropolitan impact was further cemented when the Knicks granted him the team captaincy over the summer. He also inked a new, nine-figure contract extension with the Knicks, albeit one at a discounted rate so as to save assets for a potential title run.
Ironically enough, the Brunson and the Knicks will return to North Texas on Wednesday when they face the Mavericks in a primetime clash (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
