Knicks Final Roster Spots Up for Grabs
The New York Knicks have 13 guaranteed roster spots already filled, which means those on non-guaranteed or two-way contracts will all be fighting for two last spots on the 15-man roster for the beginning of the season.
Before the team acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Knicks had just one roster spot left. However, with Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle leaving the team, there are now two open slots.
The Knicks will likely not choose to swap out one of their two-way deals for the spot, which means Ariel Hukporti, Jacob Toppin and Kevin McCullar Jr. will stay with the Westchester Knicks and not obtain that final roster spots.
That leaves three players — Chuma Okeke, Marcus Morris Sr. and Landry Shamet — as the candidates competing for the 14th and 15th roster spots.
Okeke signed an Exhibit 10 deal early in the offseason and has gone off the radar in terms of that final roster spot. His chances of making the final roster diminished when the team signed Morris and Shamet earlier this month.
Both of those players have more experience in the NBA and have had greater success.
A lot of what the final decision will come to is positional need. With Robinson out for the beginning part of the season, the Knicks may look to go for a big man, which would give Morris the edge as a stretch-four who could be a small-ball center in some lineups.
However, Shamet may have the higher ceiling as a 3-point specialist that can play multiple positions.
The Knicks could also turn all of their non-guaranteed players away, which would give them an open roster spot that could offer flexibility down the line, but chances are, one of the three players above will earn that final coveted spot on the team.
