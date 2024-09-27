All Knicks

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Praises Knicks

The New York Knicks earned props from the commissioner.

Jeremy Brener

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver arrives prior to the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks may have a soft spot with some of those in the league office.

Considering the league has its base in Secaucus, New Jersey, which is just outside New York City, there are some Knicks fans that work there, including lifelong New Yorker and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Appearing at the groundbreaking for the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School, Silver praised the Knicks for rebuilding their team and elongating their potential success with bringing on Jalen Brunson.

“Compliments to the Knicks and Jalen for creating an environment that he wanted to be in,” Silver said via New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy. “If he continues to play at the level he is, he’ll make an enormous amount of money, which is wonderful. But I think what he did with his contract is consistent with the way he leads on the floor. I think he made it clear to his teammates that he cares about them as well and he also realizes that in order to compete for championships, he needs great players around him.”

Silver praised the Knicks a few times when speaking, talking about how the organization is run very well by president Leon Rose. He also mentioned how there is a "special energy" in Madison Square Garden when the Knicks are competitive.

With Brunson in town for the next two years under his original contract and the following four years after signing his extension this offseason, the Knicks' contending window should be open for the better part of the rest of the decade. Now, it's all about building a team around him that can complement him well enough to win a title.

If the Knicks can do that, there should be many special moments at the Garden for a very long time.

