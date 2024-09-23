Knicks Showing Interest in Potential Mitchell Robinson Replacement
If the New York Knicks are seeking assistance in the post-Mitchell Robinson era, they could return to a familiar source.
Amidst news of Robinson's latest medical calamity, as Ian Begley of SNY reported that he will be out through at least December on Monday, another report, this from James L. Edwards of The Athletic, revealed that the Knicks have kept tabs on current Detroit Piston Isaiah Stewart.
"New York has spent a good portion of the last few months scouring the league to address its lack of depth at the position, according to league sources," Edwards said. "The team has shown interest in trading for Detroit's Isaiah Stewart, among others."
Add Stewart to the list of names the Knicks have reportedly kept an eye on as they look to shore up the paint for the coming season. The search continues amidst struggles to replace Isaiah Hartenstein, who chased a big contract in Oklahoma City after two breakout seasons in Manhattan.
Stewart is currently working as a project with the rebuilding Pistons, arriving in Detroit as the 19-year-old 16th pick of the 2020 draft. The New York State native has averaged 9.3 points and 7.6 rebounds over his first four seasons though he was limited to 46 games the last time around.
New York is well-versed in the Pistons' transactional affairs, having traded for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks in exchange for a package headlined by Quentin Grimes at last year's trade deadline. The deal didn't seem to work out for either side, as most of the major pieces (including Bogdanovic and Burks) have since moved on.
Stewart does have a lingering connection in New York, however, in the form of new assistant coach Mark Bryant, a well-regarded interior guru who previously oversaw Stewart's development in the Motor City. Whether that's enough to bring the two sides back to the bartering table remains to be seen, but Bryant clearly has his work cut for him from the get-go.
