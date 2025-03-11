Knicks Get Back on Track With OG Anunoby Showcase
The beam was dimmed at Golden 1 Center on Monday night but the New York Knicks' shooting was anything but.
New York ended a three-game losing streak in style in California's capital, getting on the board in their ongoing Western swing with a 133-104 demolition of the Sacramento Kings.
The Knicks (41-23) put forth an offensive showcase headlined by OG Anunoby's packed box score, one that saw him put up 24 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists next to four steals. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 26 points and fell one rebound short of a double-double as the Knicks earned a season sweep of their annual couple with the Kings.
On a night that saw New York officially gain some semblance of a postseason future, the Knicks tied their season-high with 22 three-pointers, with four each coming from the arms of Josh Hart and Miles McBride. Nine different New Yorkers sank at least one, tying a franchise record.
Sacramento dropped the second half of a back-to-back without the comfort of franchise face Domantas Sabonis to soothe them. Malik Monk led the Kings with 21 points while Sabonis' sub Jonas Valanciunas paired 13 rebounds with 10 points.
The Knicks continue their road trip on Wednesday night when they head to the Pacific Northwest to face the Portland Trail Blazers (10 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!