Knicks Embrace PJ Tucker Arrival
Eager for a spark amidst a trying time on the schedule, the New York Knicks have brought in a championship ringer.
P.J. Tucker is the newest Knick, as he is reportedly set to agree to a 10-day contract with Manhattan. No deal has been announced yet but he is expected to join the Knicks at some point during their ongoing Western swing, which continues on Monday in Sacramento (10:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
It's fair to wonder exactly what kind of role and impact the 39-year-old Tucker, a 2021 NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks, could have on the Knicks, especially considering he has yet to touch hardwood this season. The move doesn't require much explanation to Tucker's new teammates, who are well-versed in his antics as a well-traveled entrant from the 2006 draft.
“Any time you can get a vet, and at one point I can remember how deadly he was at the corner 3s, No. 1 in the league, the idea sounds great," Karl-Anthony Towns said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.
“I think our team right now is pretty tough,” Miles McBride added in the same report. “Throughout the whole season we’ve had some great wins, some tough fight-it-out wins, and we got stops when we needed to get stops. Anybody that adds to it is going to be great.”
A common criticism of the modern Knicks is that they've lost some of the toughness and grit on display in last year's 50-win effort. Those accusations have been hard to avoid after recent outputs, which have seen the Knicks lose sizable leads against respectable competition. On Thursday, for example, they held a 13-point lead against the streaking Los Angeles Lakers before falling in overtime.
Tucker won't be expected to fully solve the Knicks' issues in the close-out game but he should at least offer some level of danger for any trying to take advantage of the Knicks' supposedly overly finesse nature. It was generated a 13-year NBA career so far, one that has had him partake in seven different playoff runs lasting at least 10 games. That includes 23 showings with the Bucks in 2021, which notably saw him flank the Phoenix Suns' top offensive options in the six-game Finals victory.
"[Tucker is] such a great defensive player and a physical player," former Tucker teammate Leandro Barbosa told Tim Bontemps and Tim McMahon of ESPN during the 2021 Finals. "He took it to Devin Booker, and Devin Booker took it. I told him every time he went against P.J.: 'If you can succeed against him, you will succeed against anyone.'"
