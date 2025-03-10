Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Responds to Draymond Green
New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns is actually skipping the game this time.
Towns declined to engage in Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green's verbal warfare against him and the Knicks as they continued to embark on a Western swing.
“I choose to approach that with love and not hate. That’s all I really care about,” Towns said on Sunday, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “I hope no one has to go through what I went through and those kids — and what those kids had to go through. Losing a parent is tough."
By now, Knicks fans and more have roundly ripped Green for accusing Towns of skipping Tuesday's interconference tilt with the Warriors to avoid an awkward reunion with former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Jimmy Butler.
Towns was listed as out due to personal reasons and was later revealed to be on a bereavement leave, grieving the loss of his girlfriend Jordyn Woods' close friend Sarah Holtzman. Bondy's report indicated that Holtzman's twin sons attended the Knicks' Friday game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome.
Green made the baseless accusation on the latest edition of his eponymous web series hosted alongside former Warrior/Knick Baron Davis hours after Golden State defeated the Towns-less Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
He later offered condolences to Towns and his family but stopped short of apologizing for the accusation. Green will have a chance to apologize directly this weekend as the Knicks (40-23) will wrap up this ongoing five-game road trip against the Warriors in San Francisco on Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau carries an indirect role in the proceedings, serving as the Timberwolves' head coach during Towns and Butler's tumultuous tenure in Minneapolis. He praised both players for their careers and offered special regards for Towns as the Knicks continue to rally around him in the wake of the tragedy.
“Just look at [Towns’] career. He hasn’t ducked [Butler],” Thibodeau said, per Bondy. “Jimmy’s a terrific player. KAT’s a terrific player. They’re both competitors. So that’s what that is. I don’t pay attention to stuff like [the Green situation]. People don’t know. Unless you’re here, you don’t know. I know who KAT is as a person. I know the circumstances and KAT’s terrific, a great competitor. I’m glad we have KAT.”
