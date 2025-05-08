Knicks Get Déjà Vu in Game 2 vs. Celtics
The New York Knicks find themselves heading back to the Big Apple with a chance to close out the series if they can repeat what they did in Beantown against the Boston Celtics.
The Knicks stole both games in dramatic come-from-behind fashion against the Celtics, giving them a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III looks into why the Knicks were able to win the first two games against the Celtics.
"This is déjà vu in basketball form. Boston was up by 20 against the Knicks in Game 2 on their home floor, just like in Game 1. The same result: New York wins," Edwards wrote.
"The cardiac Knicks keep finding ways to win. The defense has done just enough and Boston missing more 3s than there are fans between the two historic franchises combined has led them to blowing back-to-back large leads."
"Now New York goes back home with a 2-0 series lead against the defending champions, who continue to look rattled in the game’s most pressured moments because their 3-ball isn’t falling."
In a seven-game series, especially against the defending champions, it doesn't necessarily matter how the games are won, as long as the result is in a team's favor. The Knicks won both games in nearly identical ways, strongly defending the perimeter and taking advantage in the fourth quarter when the Celtics' shots weren't falling.
The clutch efforts from Jalen Brunson shouldn't be forgotten either, as the team has played its best basketball in the fourth quarter in most of the games during this playoff run, especially in Games 1 and 2.
The Knicks aren't done with the series yet as they have to still win two games against the Celtics, and even though things may be easier at home, it's far from a guaranteed victory.
