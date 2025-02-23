Knicks Get Major Injury Boost Before Celtics Game
Help is on the way for the New York Knicks.
Facing one of their biggest challenges of the season, the Knicks will have both OG Anunoby and Josh Hart in the lineup for a crucial clash with the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET, ABC), per Shams Charania of ESPN.
Both starters were listed as questionable on the New York injury report but will go for gold against the green at TD Garden. Anunoby (foot) returned to action on Friday after missing six games following a bout with non-cotact pain against the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 1. In that span, Anunoby missed the Feb. 8 tilt against Boston, which saw the Knicks drop a 131-104 decision at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks' lone win over Boston in the last season-plus came with Anunoby in the lineup, as partook in a 118-109 victory at TD Garden in April. Boston had the top seed in the East locked up by then en route to a championship but granted its starters regular minutes.
Hart, on the other hand, returns after a two-game absence due to knee soreness. The Knicks (37-19) could no doubt have benefitted from his contributions on Friday, which saw them drop an embarassing 37-point decision to the conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. Hart, well-known for his massive workloads, has missed only three games this season, missing another in December for personal reasons.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!