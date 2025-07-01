Knicks Sign Former 76ers Big Man
The New York Knicks made their first official move of free agency on the morning after the Monday night window opened up, bringing veteran forward Guerschon Yabusele over from the Philadelphia 76ers on a multi-year contract to shore up their front court, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.
Yabusele was one of the few bright spots during last season's catastrophic Sixers season, a stabilizing stretch big with some defense and rebounding in his game.
He was something of a revelation in the 2024 Olympics, emerging as a key piece on the runner-up French national team after previously flaming out as a young prospect in the NBA years ago. After spending five seasons suiting up for various teams across the world, the 29-year-old Yabusele returned to the league as one of the more desirable free agents on the open market.
His two-year, $12 million deal comes with a player option, giving the Knicks some more flexibility up front. The Frenchman is unlikely to start with New York's current assortment of talent, but he provides some size and shooting next to a similar player in Karl-Anthony Towns and can help space the floor next to a non-threat from outside like Mitchell Robinson.
He's more versatile defensively than anyone remembers from his first stint in the NBA, and can feasibly help bring the Knicks back to the defense-first unit they were known for not that long ago. A day after it was made public that New York was at the top of Jordan Clarkson's wish list when he cleared waivers, the Knicks went out and actually secured someone.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!