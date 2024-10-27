Knicks Great Explains Why This Team 'Is Different'
John Starks believes his New York Knicks successors can finish what he started.
In a brief essay penned on the Knicks' site, the metropolitan shooter remarked that this season "feels different" thanks to the current team, which he praises as a group that truly defines the brand of basketball Manhattan has frequently sought and become known for.
"I’ve been around this team for years, and I can tell you – this season feels different. There’s something special in the air," Starks said. "Over the last couple of seasons, the Knicks have been building toward something big. The front office has done an incredible job assembling this squad, and now it’s time to take the next step."
"When I look at this team, it reminds me of our run in the ‘90s. That’s where this team is right now – on the verge of something great."
Starks' 13-year NBA career was spent primarily with the Knicks. While he no doubt experienced his share of glory days (such as the run to the final game of the 1994 NBA Finals), a championship proved elusive;
Starks has been a courtside staple at Madison Square Garden in recent seasons, watching the team return the ranks of relevancy. Last season currently stands as the peak with this group, as OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and more guided the Knicks to 50 wins and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.
Though the Knicks were mostly patient in the prior couple of offseasons, focusing more on asset attaining rather than veteran help, they made big splashes that intrigued Starks and many more: they traded for Brunson and Hart's fellow former Villanova Wildcat Mikal Bridges in June and wrapped up the offseason by obtaining Karl-Anthony Towns in a deal completed earlier this month. All that and more has Starks and friends labeling this season the most legitimately hopeful one the Knicks have had in quite some time.
"With Jalen and the rest of the squad, they’re ready to compete every single night," Starks said. "We’ve seen some new faces come in, but thanks to the leadership in the locker room and Coach Thibs the culture here is set. Now it’s time to go all-in."
"The Knicks know what they’re capable of, and it’s all about leaving it out on the floor and trusting each other to get the job done. You can sense that belief and when they believe in each other, when they lock in, the sky’s the limit."
Starks was one of thousands to take in the first prominent display of the Knicks' newfound power, as they downed the Indiana Pacers by a 123-98 final in their home opener on Friday night. Another Garden date awaits on Monday when New York (1-1) hosts the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!