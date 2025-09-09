Knicks' Guerschon Yabusele Addresses EuroBasket Disappointment
Despite a dire defeat, New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele bid a heartfelt au revoir to EuroBasket play after serving as the captain of France's disappointing showing in the 2025 edition.
Yabusele's next hardwood endeavor will come stateside with the Knicks after serving at the on-court helm of Les Bleus in a ninth-place finish in the continental competition. The French won Group D but fell victim to a shocking upset at the hands of Georgia in the preliminary knockout round, a defeat that Yabusele took responsibility for in a farewell post on X.
"The disappointment is immense, and I know that it is shared by all those who love this French Team," Yabusele said (translation via Grok). "Going out at this stage of the competition is not up to the standards of what we represent, nor of what you deserve, and as captain, I take responsibility."
France and fellow defending finalist Spain were each eliminated over the weekend, as the latter fell victim to an equally shocking upset at the hands of Finland. The French came in as the defending runners-up of both EuroBasket and the Summer Olympics, placing second to the United States in the latter staging in Paris last year.
Yabusele did take the time to thank all French powers on and off the floor for their efforts in the whole EuroBasket process. The French place ninth on the final leaderboard, tops among teams that were eliminated in the Round of 16. France was missing one of its key pieces in young Washington Wizards standout Alex Sarr, who was removed from group play with a tournament-ending injury.
Thank you for your unwavering support since the beginning of the preparation, your messages on social networks, and your energy," Yabusele's translated post read. "Even in difficult moments, we have always felt your strength, and that means a great deal. Thank you to my guys who showed up this summer. A special group that has marked me and with which I will keep precious memories. We will continue to believe, to work, and to move forward."
If anything, Knicks fans stand as one of the understated winners of EuroBasket play as Yabusele appears to be well-worth the two-year, $11.2 million investment made to take him away from the rival Philadelphia 76ers. Yabusele averaged 13.7 points on over 46 percent from the field and notably put up one of the most dominant efforts of pool play with a 36-tally effort in a triumph over undefeated Poland in Katowice, one that heled secure the group win for France.
