Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Offers Support To Grieving Ex-Teammate
New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns offered a public show of support for grieving former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Naz Reid on Monday after the latter's sister Toraya passed away over the weekend after a shooting at a New Jersey apartment complex. A man, whom police have said was dating Toraya at the time of her passing, is in police custody with a murder charge.
While Towns did not refer to the incident by name, it was more than likely what he was referring to in a somber social media post seen on Monday.
"Heartbroken. No words can ever take away the pain for my brother," Towns said on X with emojis depicting a heart and hands praying. "Holding everyone close in prayer today."
Towns and Reid were teammates were five seasons in Minneapolis, helping oversee the recent rise of the Timberwolves franchise that culminated in their return to the Western Conference Finals in 2024.
Towns was traded to the Knicks shortly after Reid was granted a three-year, $42 million contract extension, one earned shortly after he won the Sixth Man of the Year Award. Both Towns and Reid are natives of New Jersey, with the Knicks All-Star hailing from Edison while the latter got his start in Asbury Park.
Though the two have gone their separate professional ways, an unbreakable bond continues to cross conferences, as confirmed by Reid before Towns made his first visit to Target Center as a Knick back in December.
"He's a guy that's taught me the ropes," Reid said, per Tony Liebert of Timberwolves on SI. "He kind of helped me get into the position that I am in today. Obviously, we have to compete against each other, but he's still my brother at the end of the day."
"He's a good guy off the court. He's a guy that you want to be around. We've known each other before the NBA or whatever the case may be. We go years back. If you see another guy make it from where we come from, it's always love."
