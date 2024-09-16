Knicks Have Ace Up Their Sleeve
The New York Knicks are going to be an active team on the trade market this season, but they don't have much to work with considering most of their future draft capital was sent to the Brooklyn Nets in the deal that brought Mikal Bridges to Manhattan.
However, they didn't trade all of their picks to the Nets, leaving behind a few. There is one pick in particular that the Knicks will likely look to hold onto until the right deal comes along.
"The Knicks don't have a lot of first-round picks left after giving up five and a swap in the deal for Bridges, although the Pistons selection holds some value. The pick likely won't convey in 2025 (top-13 protected) but drops to top-11 in 2026 and top-nine in 2027 when Detroit's young talent starts to mature," Bleacher Report contributor Greg Swartz writes.
The Knicks don't have to trade this pick away this year because the Pistons are unlikely to make it out of the lottery this season. If they do, their pick goes to the Knicks and then New York will likely deal that selection on draft night.
This is a chip that they can keep for a long time, but any major deal the Knicks make will likely see the other team ask for this asset in particular. The Knicks also have a pick from the Washington Wizards that is lottery-protected this season, but the protections on the selection will likely mean that it turns into a pair of second-round picks.
It's a prime asset, so the Knicks won't give it away unless they get something very valuable in return, but New York has a lot riding on the season ahead, so there is a chance the team decides to flip it in the next few months for someone that can help now as opposed to later.
