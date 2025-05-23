Knicks Playoff Run Bringing Massive Revenue to NYC
New York City is cashing in on the New York Knicks' ongoing playoff run.
A statement from the city stated that the Knicks' seven home playoff games to date at Madison Square Garden have generated an estimated $195 million in "economic activity."
Not only is New York seeking to end a five-decade-plus drought of championship banners, but they have a financial cause to play for: in its statement, the city further estimated that a further $637 million could be generated if the Knicks advance to their first NBA Finals since 1999.
“Whether it's hotel rooms for the night, tickets to the game, merch for the home team, or drinks and food at bars across the city, these games will boost our businesses, uplift our city, and build on the record number of jobs our administration has already helped create," NYC Mayor Eric Adams said in the statement. "The Knicks have lifted our spirits and our economy, so I’ll be joining fans across the five boroughs, and the entire region, in shouting the same thing over and over as we take on the Pacers this week: ‘Let’s Go Knicks’…and spend money!”
In addition to the income sources mentioned by Adams, the financial estimations also account for "indirect and induced impacts from additional spending by stadium companies and employees." The Knicks are guaranteed at least one more home playoff game, as they host the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night (8 p.m. ET, TNT).
Knicks fans have emerged in droves for what no doubt stands as their most realistic championship chase in recent memory. Metropolitan momentum reached its peak last week when the Knicks officially ousted the defending champion Boston Celtics with a 119-81 shellacking, the largest margin of victory in franchise postseason history. It also gave the Knicks their first clinching at home since the aforementioned Finals trek in 1999.
Prior to announcing its financial results and projections, the city recently showed its appreciation to the Knicks by temporarily adjusting street names and signs to include the identities of the entire Knicks roster.
