Knicks at Pacers: LIVE Game 4 Log
It takes two to make a New York Knicks Eastern Conference Finals thing go very, very right.
The Knicks will look for an enticing equalizer on Tuesday night, as they engage in Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The hosting Pacers still lead the best-of-seven set 2-1 but the Knicks got on the board with yet another comeback from 20 points down on Sunday night.
Twenty final period points from Karl-Anthony Towns led the charge on another night where Jalen Brunson got stuck in foul trouble. The night was also partly defined by a change in the starting lineup, as Mitchell Robinson stepped in for Josh Hart, who nonetheless came up big with 10 boards in relief.
New York successfully avoided the seemingly inescapable 3-0 hole and now will look to get by a potential 3-1 conundrum. The Knicks previously forced a Game 7 against, ironically enough, the Pacers, in the 1995 conference semifinals but failed to finish things off in the winner-take-all finale.
1st Quarter
9:15—Nesmith hits another three after he was originally listed as questionable on the injury report (11-7 IND)
10:26—Bridges and Aaron Nesmith exchange threes (6-5 IND)
11:20—Myles Turner gets and-one on a Mikal Bridges foul (3-2 IND)
11:36—OG Anunoby beats the shot clock to give the Knicks the first points (2-0 NYK)
12:00—The Knicks win the tip and the game is underway
Pregame
Starting Lineups
KNICKS: TBA
PACERS: TBA
Injuries
KNICKS: None
PACERS: Isaiah Jackson (Out, Torn Achilles Tendon), Aaron Nesmith (Available, Ankle)
Officials: John Goble, David Guthrie, Courtney Kirkland
Line: IND -3.5
O/U: 219.5
