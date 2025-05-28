Knicks at Pacers: LIVE Game 4 Log

All Knicks

Keep track of the New York Knicks' attempt to equalize the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers.

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles downcourt past Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) during the third quarter of game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
It takes two to make a New York Knicks Eastern Conference Finals thing go very, very right.

The Knicks will look for an enticing equalizer on Tuesday night, as they engage in Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The hosting Pacers still lead the best-of-seven set 2-1 but the Knicks got on the board with yet another comeback from 20 points down on Sunday night.

Twenty final period points from Karl-Anthony Towns led the charge on another night where Jalen Brunson got stuck in foul trouble. The night was also partly defined by a change in the starting lineup, as Mitchell Robinson stepped in for Josh Hart, who nonetheless came up big with 10 boards in relief.

New York successfully avoided the seemingly inescapable 3-0 hole and now will look to get by a potential 3-1 conundrum. The Knicks previously forced a Game 7 against, ironically enough, the Pacers, in the 1995 conference semifinals but failed to finish things off in the winner-take-all finale.

1st Quarter

9:15—Nesmith hits another three after he was originally listed as questionable on the injury report (11-7 IND)

10:26—Bridges and Aaron Nesmith exchange threes (6-5 IND)

11:20—Myles Turner gets and-one on a Mikal Bridges foul (3-2 IND)

11:36—OG Anunoby beats the shot clock to give the Knicks the first points (2-0 NYK)

12:00—The Knicks win the tip and the game is underway

Pregame

Starting Lineups

KNICKS: TBA
PACERS: TBA

Injuries

KNICKS: None
PACERS: Isaiah Jackson (Out, Torn Achilles Tendon), Aaron Nesmith (Available, Ankle)

Officials: John Goble, David Guthrie, Courtney Kirkland

Line: IND -3.5
O/U: 219.5

