Knicks vs. Pacers Predictions: Finals Bound?
Here they go again.
The New York Knicks hope to party like it's 1999 in more ways than one: once again four wins away from the NBA Finals for the first time in a quarter-century, the Knicks face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference final once more. This is the ninth playoff get-together between Manhattan and Indianapolis and the second in a row after the Pacers punted the Knicks' title chances in the conference semifinal of last year's tournament.
View Knicks on SI's full staff predictions below:
Geoff Magliocchetti
The Eastern Conference Finals present the NBA's most intriguing case of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object: neither New York nor Indiana was supposed to be here and thus each carries a healthy sense of reckless abandon that could cause trouble for the other. The Knicks, of course, have had to hear about their struggles against the elite teams while any final four visit is a good one the perpetually mid-budget Pacers, who entered this season ranked 22nd in payroll.
It'll all come down to which team has more to lose and, right now, that group is undoubtedly the Knicks. Over the past calendar year, New York has had to rue and ponder what might've been had they had a fully-healthy contingent in last year's parlay with the Pacers. This time around, the intangibles are there to make a noticeable difference, such as Josh Hart's never-say-die, possession-extending/denying hustle and an active Mitchell Robinson's activity off the bench.
Indiana still has the Knicks beat in some areas (including, ironically enough, pace), the same places that made them far and away the one opponent even a full-strength New York couldn't face. In other words, it's not going to be easy, no matter how much the big-budget Knicks may hog the spotlight. At this point, though, the Knicks have more to prove — and, perhaps more importantly, deny.
Prediction: Knicks in 6
Noah Strackbein
The New York Knicks got here without anyone believing they were going to. They don't have the superstar to get them through the tough games, but instead are finding their great players stepping up in different moments. It's a superstar-less team playing like they're better than anyone else.
The Pacers are a challenge, and are going to be more of one than the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics. It's going to be a tough matchup, and anyone thinking it's a breeze of a win for either New York or Indianapolis is lying. These two teams are ready for a fight.
The Knicks are different, though. This team is built together and have found their identity on relying on each other. That goes a long way in the playoffs. No one makes or breaks them because there's always someone else waiting to step up.
That gives them the edge, and when it's all said and done, a trip to the Finals.
Prediction: Knicks in 7
Jeremy Brenner
The Knicks are hosting Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, which is about as good as it can get for them. They definitely proved they belong after dethroning the defending champion Celtics in six games.
The Pacers may be the lower seed, but the Knicks know them well after playing in a seven-game series last year. However, the differences between last year's team and this year's are stark.
The Knicks have Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns and a healthy OG Anunoby, while the Pacers have kept relatively the same roster. That being said, the Pacers have looked like one of the best teams through the first two rounds, going 8-2 against the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
This series comes down to whether the Knicks show up or not. The series, like last year's, is in their hands, and with momentum at an all-time high, they should pull it out this time around.
Prediction: Knicks in 7
