Knicks Insider Details Plan for Pacome Dadiet
Pacome Dadiet might get his wish to immediately contribute to the New York Knicks ... albeit the ones based in White Plains rather than Manhattan.
SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley offered his insight on Dadiet's immediate professional future in a compilation of answers to fan-submitted questions. Begley's analysis has the 25th overall pick of last month's NBA Draft destined for the Knicks' G League club in Westchester.
"I don’t know the Knicks' plans for Dadiet but there is no room for him in the regular rotation," Begley said. "So it’s logical to assume that he spends significant time with the Knicks’ G League team in Westchester. It will give him a chance to learn and develop at a slower pace."
From the moment he was drafted, Dadiet insisted that he was ready for American affairs rather than returning to Europe. If Begley's prophecy plays out, he'll be half right and that may be for the best.
Dadiet, 18, is listed as a small forward, a position already well-occupied by Josh Hart. Newly-minted Knick Mikal Bridges figures to take over the spot this time around while Hart returns to the second unit. New York also obtained Keita Bates-Diop in the deal headlined by Bridges' arrival, which would only push Dadiet back further.
Add in head coach Tom Thibodeau's apparent reluctance to play rookies immediately and Westchester looks like an increasingly attractive option, even if Dadiet envision contributing to the big club immediately.
Dadiet's first unofficial minutes in New York have been a bit of a mixed bag: through three Summer League games, Dadiet has scored 18 points on 7-of-25 shooting, including 2-of-12 from three-point range while hauling in 14 rebounds and losing six turnovers. Reality has appeared to have reached Dadiet, who addressed his adjusted goals to Steve Popper of Newsday.
"(The Knicks) already have very good guys and the team is established already," Dadiet said. "I’m just a guy who’s going to be a piece to complete the team, play hard, play defense, make open shots, just be there for players like Jalen Brunson, those guys."
No matter what happens to Dadiet this fall, he has two more opportunities to impress on the Summer League circuit, beginning with Friday night's tilt against the Detroit Pistons' prospects (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).
