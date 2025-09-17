Knicks Insider Doubtful of Preseason Trade Scenario
The New York Knicks spent months mulling over how to finish building their roster, holding tight to their final remaining veteran's minimum contract. The majority of the offseason's prizes had already been scooped up, leaving them to decide which role players would get invites to assist in the team's upcoming championship hunt.
They looked to have finally made up their mind in bringing journeyman shooter Landry Shamet back for another round in New York, but quickly signed various other reserve guards to contend with Shamet for the 15-man roster's roster's final slot. None of the deals signed by Shamet, Malcolm Brogdon, Matt Ryan or anybody else is guaranteed, with the organization completely leaving it up to the players to perform and the newly-instated coaching staff to determine who's worth keeping for the season.
Shamet and Brogdon are the two most fitting role players to earn opening night nods, but neither veterans can fit in the books in their current form. Rumors surrounding the Knicks potentially trading one of their fringe-rotational prospects have grown popular, but SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley is doubtful of such a scenario with training camp rapidly approaching.
He explains that sending one of Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek or Pacôme Dadiet would clear the space needed to guarantee Shamet and Brogdon under the dreaded second tax apron, as they lack the flexibility to bring both guards aboard before or during the season at their present state.
"I don’t think the Knicks will make a trade ahead of training camp," Begley said. "I’d expect them to let things play out during camp/preseason before they made a move to keep both Brogdon and Shamet.
"But if I’m betting today, I’m betting that both Brodgon and Shamet are on the regular season roster. This Knicks team is in win-now mode, and injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton give them a direct pathway to the NBA Finals. Veterans like Brogdon and Shamet are preferred options for a win-now team like the Knicks."
It's true that multiple of the Knicks' rivals have taken steps back in preparing for the upcoming regular season, clearing the way for Mike Brown to keep the team's momentum going from the start of the season. Players like Kolek and Dadiet are still a ways away from influencing this team's deep rotation, but McBride would be a real loss as a bench shooter.
Although the Knicks' chances of swinging a trade to clear last minute-cap space sounds unlikely, Begley's betting on the clever front office finding a way to get the players they want all together shortly after the regular season tips off.
