Knicks Coach Ranked Among Most Anticipated Newcomers
The NBA offseason's major moves have all come and gone, leaving fans to spend the final month scrounging through the mildly-undesirable remaining free agents and reminiscing on the wild exchanges that went down earlier this summer.
A quick skim through the New York Knicks' rosters between their previous season and their upcoming rotation may indicate that they kept it subtle this offseason, with role-playing shooters like Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson sticking out as the only Knicks who weren't on the team's depth chart during the 2024-25 season.
They did spend considerable time on their head coaching situation, though, determining shortly after their playoff elimination that they were better off without Tom Thibodeau. After a month of scanning the market for potential replacements, they landed on another multiple-time Coach of the Year-winner in Mike Brown, with his strong resume combining with the Knicks' contending situation to make him one of the most anticipated new faces to look out for in 2025-26.
ESPN certainly considers him on the same level as some of the offseason's other big-name additions. Star scorers and much-needed role players like Kevin Durant, Desmond Bane and Cam Johnson took the list's top three spots, but Brown lagged not far behind as the critically-acclaimed coach who's set to take over one of the Eastern Conference's top squads.
"Perhaps no coach in the league will face as much title-or-bust pressure as Brown this season," Chris Herring wrote. "One indication of that: Upon announcing the decision to fire Brown's predecessor, Tom Thibodeau, Knicks president Leon Rose said, 'Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans.' "
"New York is coming off its best season in 25 years, which ended with two All-NBA selections and a run to the conference finals. It will be incumbent upon Brown to figure out how to get more out of the team's starting lineup and improve the club's defensive issues."
That emphasis on turning the Knicks into a team that's capable on both sides of the ball is paramount to their receiving that long-desired consensus as a tier-one contender, but their defense lagged considerably behind their offense last season. Their scoring efficiency was good, albeit lacking creativity and cohesion, and Brown's the man to ensure that they're leaving even less on the table.
They have the tools to compete with anyone out east as a defense, offering several theoretically-destructive defenders in their playoff rotation in OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson and Mikal Bridges. Bridges, fresh off signing a contract extension, will get another chance to show his two-way reliability, while Brown now has a full rotation of options to sift through during what's expected to be a manageable in-conference slate of opponents.
New York's coaching search was their biggest storyline of the offseason, and now that they've given their new man plenty of toys to work with, all eyes will fall onto their new bench leader as he attempts to turn last season's good team into a great one.
