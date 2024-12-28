Knicks Star Guard Active For Wizards Game
New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson will be ready to go against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.
Originally listed as questionable on the injury report for Saturday's game (7 p.m. ET, MSG), Brunson (right calf tightness) will be able to partake in the first of two visits to the nation's capital that close out the calendar year, per Steve Popper of Newsday.
With the Knicks engaged in part two of a back-to-back, Saturday's injury report came out hours before tip-off at Capital One Arena. Brunson played just under 37 minutes in Friday's win in Orlando, falling just short of a double-double with 26 points and nine assists in the 108-85 final.
The Knicks (21-10) are slowly starting to showcase their true strength amidst a six-game winning streak, as only Mitchell Robinson, who has yet to appear in a game this season, is the only regular who is out on Saturday.
In contrast, the hapless Wizards (5-23) aren't as lucky: Kyle Kuzma (rib) remains out while Jordan Poole, the hero from a rare Washington win on Thursday, was a late scratch due to a hip injury. Likewise sitting are Marvin Bagley (knee) and Saddiq Bey (ACL).
