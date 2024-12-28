Knicks Adopt Unconventional Style in Win vs. Magic
The New York Knicks' latest victory over the Orlando Magic could be considered the work of the dark arts by modern NBA standards.
New York opened a calendar-closing three-game road trip on a high note, mastering the Magic by a 108-85 Friday final. Led by 23 points and 13 rebounds from Josh Hart, the Knicks (21-10) have now won six in a row, tied for the longest active tally in the Eastern Conference with top-ranked Cleveland.
What was most shocking about Friday's win was the way the Knicks earned it: New York took only 15 three-pointers, the lowest any NBA team has tried in a single game this season. The Knicks hit only four of those attempts, their first victory with so few since April 2016.
"Hopefully that helps ratings!" Hart quipped in his postgame interview with Kenny Albert and Albert Hahn of MSG Network after the game, referring to the NBA's supposedly declining television ratings amidst a surplus of tries from deep. "The special thing about this team is we can win games when we don't shoot the ball well, don't shoot many threes. [Jalen Brunson] can have a bad game, [Karl-Anthony Towns] can have a bad game, whoever it is, but we have enough talent and we have enough depth to win games."
Anyone even remotely familiar with the modern NBA discourse is aware of the influx of triples and many teams have chosen to adapt beyond the arc: the Knicks are the only team to win a game this season when successfully hitting four or fewer threes--all others are a combined 0-6.
But New York grinded out Friday's win with 60 points in the paint and a plus-11 advantage on the glass despite Towns dealing with foul trouble. Hart led the way for the Knicks against the severely shorthanded Magic as he continues to flourish in his second full season in Manhattan. Beyond Hart, Towns pulled in eight boards despite the whistles while Precious Achiuwa and Miles McBride united for 11 off the bench.
Hart and the Knicks will look to keep the streak going on Saturday night when the trek continues against the Washington Wizards in the nation's capital (7 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!