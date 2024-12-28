Knicks Star Shines on Christmas in More Ways Than One
New York Knicks star Mikal Bridges provided a very Merry Christmas in more ways than one.
Bridges, of course, posted a historic 41-point effort in the Knicks' latest holiday triumph, a 117-114 final over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. It was the second-best scoring effort in Knicks Christmas history behind only Bernard King's 60 earned in 1984.
Wednesday's effort continued a sterling week for Bridges, who continues to render a slow start on the floor long forgotten: two days prior, three families raised by single mothers were hosted by Bridges, taking in the 139-125 win over the Toronto Raptors from a suite at MSG. Per SNY's Ian Begley, it was a special cause for Bridges, done as recognition for his own mother Tyneeha Rivers bringing him up on her own.
“I grew up with a single mother so I know how much those mothers go through,” Bridges said in Begley's report. “I don’t even know (the full) extent because there’s stuff my mom did that I probably don’t know to this day ... It’s good to be in this position to give back and show them maybe not everyone sees (the mothers’ sacrifice), but I see it and let them know that we appreciate you.”
In addition to Wednesday's luxury settings, Bridges also provided Christmas gifts for each of them, coming out to 55 in total. That was before he guided the Knicks (20-10) to their fifth straight victory, tied for the longest active tally in the Eastern Conference with league-leading Cleveland. It's clear, however, that Bridges is proudest of his off-court accomplishments.
“It’s awesome just to be able to be in a position to do that,” Bridges said, per Begley.
Bridges will look to keep the metropolitan momentum alive on Friday night when the Knicks open a three-game road trip to close out the calendar year in Orlando (7 p.m. ET, MSG).
