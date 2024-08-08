Knicks' Jalen Brunson Addresses Extension Critics
Jalen Brunson has heard the basketball world talking about his discount but it doesn't sound like the New York Knicks point guard cares about their financial advice.
If there was any doubt about Brunson's mindset when it came to his discounted contract extension, the third-year New Yorker was happy to clear up any discrepancies when he was officially introduced as captain of the Knicks during a Madison Square Garden event on Thursday.
"I just knew that, if I did this, it would give us a lot of flexibility and help us put us in a position to win," Brunson said when queried by MSG Networks host Alan Hahn. "I know that a lot of people don't agree with it. There's a lot of people who are thinking like it's it's not a smart from a personal standpoint, from an individual standpoint."
"I just know that I'm comfortable here. This is this is home for me. I don't worry about what anyone else says or what they think. Their opinions are their opinions, that's perfect, they can have them. But I'm just focused on what we're building here and how can we improve."
Brunson's decision to leave $113 million on the table by signing an immediate contract extension rather than waiting until next summer gives the Knicks a better chance to keep their current core, which put up 50 wins and a second-place finish on the Eastern Conference leaderboard despite several injuries to major talents. Over the offseason, the Knicks also extended both OG Anunoby and head coach Tom Thibodeau while bringing in yet another fellow former Villanova Wildcat in Mikal Bridges.
After the event, the newly-minted captain once again stood by his decision to take less, claiming to be "completely comfortable" in his current situation. While Brunson left plenty of money in the Knicks' pockets, he'll be making $156.5 million on the extension, which tips off in 2025-26. That guaranteed tally was enough to secure "priority A" of continuing to support his family.
"I always know I wanted to be here so that was easy," Brunson said. "I think a decent amount of money to support myself and my family and my extended family for most in the current time, didn't have to wait a year. A lot can happen in a year. Everyone in this room has seen a lot happen in the year when players wait out."
"Winning trumps everything that I do individually. When we win as a team, individuals can grow from that, everyone can eat from that."
