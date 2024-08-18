Knicks PG Can Become MVP Candidate
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has accomplished a lot in his first two years with the team, and he has made it clear that he wants to be the one to help bring the Larry O'Brien Trophy back to the Big Apple.
Brunson bleeds team unity, as evidenced by his contract extension that saw him leave $113 million on the table by signing it now as opposed to next summer when he was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent.
Individual accolades don't matter much to Brunson, but Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes he may become a finalist for the league's Most Valuable Player award.
"He's the lone superstar on this roster, and if the superstar label sounds at all hyperbolic, then you haven't paid close enough attention to his ascension. He proved to be a 6'2", 190-pound bulldozer this past season, leaning on his footwork, shotmaking and competitive edge to flood the stat sheet on a nightly basis. By season's end, his averages sat at 28.7 points and 6.7 assists, while his shooting slash was a robust 47.9/40.1/84.7," Buckley writes. "Since New York's roster doesn't feature another player in his class, there's no real reason to think his averages are about to decrease. And if he comes close to matching those marks while New York pushes its win count into the mid-to-upper 50s, then you're probably looking at a top-three MVP candidate."
Brunson, who turns 28 later this month, is still potentially improving and he may not even be at his peak, which should be scary for the rest of the NBA. The Knicks added Mikal Bridges to the team, and that could take away some of his offensive production, but Brunson will still be the bread and butter for the Knicks.
New York is simply a different team with Brunson on the floor versus when he's on the bench. By definition, that should prove that he is one of the league's most valuable players. However, the person who actually wins the award is usually on one of the best teams in the league, and the Knicks need to show results as a team in order for Brunson to start earning some serious MVP consideration.
