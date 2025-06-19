Knicks' Jalen Brunson Earning Respect
New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is about to celebrate seven years since he was drafted into the NBA.
Brunson was taken with the No. 33 overall pick, and he's been viewed as one of the biggest recent NBA Draft steals.
HoopsHype re-drafted the 2018 rookie class, and Brunson was taken at No. 3 overall behind Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
"What does it say about the state of NBA management today that the three best players from the 2018 draft are no longer on the teams that drafted them? Two of them were lost by the same franchise, no less, within a two-year-and-half stretch at that," HoopsHype wrote.
"The jury is still out on whether Jalen Brunson can be the best player on a championship team, but there’s no question the former Villanova standout has found his level as an All-NBA-level guard thanks to his elite scoring and very solid playmaking out of his lead-guard spot. Brunson can score off the dribble from three and the midrange, and he’s a very crafty bucket-getter thanks to his shifty quickness."
The 2018 NBA Draft class is widely regarded as one of the best in the modern era. Brunson is one of four players that are seen as a franchise player from the class, and he has had a ton of success so far in his career.
He may not be on the same levels as Doncic, his former teammate with the Dallas Mavericks, and Gilgeous-Alexander, who is one win away from winning the NBA Finals, but he has certainly made an impact for the Knicks in his three seasons with the team.
The Knicks could add a teammate for Brunson with the No. 50 overall pick in the NBA Draft next week.
