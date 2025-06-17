Could Knicks Trade Rumor Offer HC Search Clue?
The New York Knicks are hoping to make a big trade this summer, and with the Memphis Grizzlies sending Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in a blockbuster deal, more rumors are stemming from Beale Street.
Clutch Points insider Kris Pursiainen is reporting that the Knicks could be interested in Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr.
“At least one key member of the Knicks' front office has long been interested in Jackson Jr. as a trade target,” Pursiainen wrote.
“The Knicks' acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns last offseason didn't nullify this interest, either. League sources say that a Jackson Jr. and Karl-Anthony Towns frontcourt would be a ‘dream' pairing for New York in their starting lineup.”
With Jackson Jr. potentially a player of interest for the Knicks, it could change their perspective on who to hire as their head coach.
Jackson Jr. was the No. 4 overall pick by the Grizzlies in the 2018 NBA Draft. In his second season with the Grizzlies, the team hired Taylor Jenkins to be their head coach. Jenkins served as Jackson Jr.'s head coach up until the end of March when he was shockingly fired by the organization.
If the Knicks end up acquiring Jackson Jr. from the Grizzlies in a big trade, it could be a sign that New York wants Jenkins as the head coach. The familiarity between Jackson Jr. and Jenkins could give the Knicks a head start in building the team they want that can get past the Indiana Pacers and replace them as the Eastern Conference representative in the NBA Finals next season.
However, a Jackson Jr. trade could be steep, and the Knicks don't have many trade assets to give up to the Grizzlies in a potential deal. Therefore, a trade may not happen.
That being said, Jenkins could develop a player and coach him like he did with Jackson Jr., and that could help the Knicks get closer to their goals.
