Insider: Knicks Still in Play for Jason Kidd
The New York Knicks simply can't buck the Jason Kidd rumors.
New York appears to be making some progress in its search for Tom Thibodeau's successor, reportedly lining up interviews with recently-departed head coaches Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins.
While the hunt for rumored target Billy Donovan may finally be over due to a reported contract extension from the Chicago Bulls, new intel from Ian Begley of SNY states that current Dallas Mavericks boss Jason Kidd may still be in play.
"The door is not completely closed on the Knicks and Jason Kidd, per people familiar with the dynamic in Dallas," Begley reported. "Other outlets reported as recently as last week that Kidd was still a possibility, and that remains the case as of Monday."
Dallas was one of several teams said to have prevented the Knicks from interviewing their current head coach and, for all intents and purposes, there's no sign of them changing their mind. The Knicks, however, could propose a trade or otherwise have Kidd press the issue, which would to the potentially desired switch.
Kidd, who played the final season of his Hall of Fame playing career with the Knicks, is a year removed from partaking in the NBA Finals and previously worked with New York franchise face Jalen Brunson in North Texas. Dallas is one of 11 teams to earn at least 200 wins (including playoffs) over the last four seasons with Kidd at the helm.
In addition to the Kidd news, Begley also reported that Jenkins is set to the first man interviewed by Knicks management and concurred Marc Stein's report that Donovan is set stay in the Windy City. Begley also reminded readers that the Knicks "have cast a wide net, and will continue to do due diligence on other candidates."
