Knicks Star Guard Embodies Selfless Play

Jalen Brunson's playmaking is just as important to the New York Knicks as his individual game.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
As the star point guard of the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson has a very important job. Not only does he have to play well and lead the offense, but he also needs to ensure his teammates are set up nicely as well.

Brunson takes extreme pride in making sure that his teammates are geared for success.

“Making sure everyone has confidence. No matter what the situation is, no matter what is said on the outside, just making sure we’re giving each other confidence," Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting. "We’re all we got inside the lines, and so it doesn’t matter what happens outside of there. It’s all about us.”

Perhaps that is why Brunson has had a near-meteoric rise since arriving to the Knicks in 2022. When he was with the Dallas Mavericks, he wasn't exactly in a leadership role. While he was counted on to be a leader sometimes next to Luka Doncic, he took over those primary responsibilities in New York.

Brunson is clearly that guy, and he's brought Josh Hart under his wing to essentially be another coach on the floor alongside him.

His teammates have noticed how much Brunson and Hart do for the rest of the team.

“Those are our leaders and they’ve been here," Mikal Bridges said. "They’re just trying to make [it] easy on everybody else. They know the offense better than anybody, so they kind of know when they’ll get their shots. It speaks to how unselfish they are and just trying to win.”

In order for the Knicks to be at their peak, Brunson (and Hart to a lesser extent), have to continue to be selfless. If they can do that, the Knicks are in good shape to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season.

