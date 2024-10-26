Knicks Projected to Land Familiar Faces in G League Draft
The way this season has gone has New York Knicks fans already thinking about the draft.
That's not because they're giving up on the season after one (admittedly brutal) game, but because the G League's annual selections are set to be announced this weekend. Following a trade with Cleveland's affiliate in Canton, the Westchester Knicks hold the first two picks in the draft, which is set to be staged on Saturday.
Per longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, the "rising expectation" is that the Knicks will use those selections on some familiar faces, namely Matt Ryan and Landry Shamet.
New York is still trying to fill out its roster: as they continue to remain away from the watch of the restrictive second apron, the NBA's Knicks can carry less than 14 players on standard contracts for only 28 days, a countdown that is officially underway now that the season has officially tipped off.
There's some sent of familiarity in both Ryan and Shamet: Ryan, in fact, is used to Westchester County, as he was born in Valhalla and made a name for himself at Iona Prep in New Rochelle. The 27-year-old has previous NBA experience with Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New Orleans Pelicans.
Shamet, of course, needs little introduction to modern Knicks fans: he was signed to an Exhibit 9 contract in September and seemed to be developing a role in the primary New York rotation before he dislocated his shoulder in a preseason game against Charlotte. Stein's report says that the Knicks are interested in adding Shamet to "supervise his rehab."
The Westchester Knicks' 2024-25 season tips off on Nov. 10 when they face the Long Island Nets on the road. They'll return for their first game at Westchester County Center on Nov. 21 against Philadelphia's prospects from Delaware.
