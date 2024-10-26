All Knicks

Knicks Projected to Land Familiar Faces in G League Draft

The New York Knicks' G League affiliate currently holds the first two picks in this weekend's draft.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) lays the ball up for a basket during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The way this season has gone has New York Knicks fans already thinking about the draft.

That's not because they're giving up on the season after one (admittedly brutal) game, but because the G League's annual selections are set to be announced this weekend. Following a trade with Cleveland's affiliate in Canton, the Westchester Knicks hold the first two picks in the draft, which is set to be staged on Saturday.

Per longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, the "rising expectation" is that the Knicks will use those selections on some familiar faces, namely Matt Ryan and Landry Shamet.

Matt ryan
Oct 28, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Matt Ryan (37) tries to steal the ball from New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) in the third quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Dobbins-Imagn Images / Matthew Dobbins-Imagn Images

New York is still trying to fill out its roster: as they continue to remain away from the watch of the restrictive second apron, the NBA's Knicks can carry less than 14 players on standard contracts for only 28 days, a countdown that is officially underway now that the season has officially tipped off.

There's some sent of familiarity in both Ryan and Shamet: Ryan, in fact, is used to Westchester County, as he was born in Valhalla and made a name for himself at Iona Prep in New Rochelle. The 27-year-old has previous NBA experience with Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Shamet, of course, needs little introduction to modern Knicks fans: he was signed to an Exhibit 9 contract in September and seemed to be developing a role in the primary New York rotation before he dislocated his shoulder in a preseason game against Charlotte. Stein's report says that the Knicks are interested in adding Shamet to "supervise his rehab."

The Westchester Knicks' 2024-25 season tips off on Nov. 10 when they face the Long Island Nets on the road. They'll return for their first game at Westchester County Center on Nov. 21 against Philadelphia's prospects from Delaware.

