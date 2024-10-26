All Knicks

Knicks Must Adjust to Win Title

The New York Knicks must make some changes to improve this season.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are just two games into their 82-game schedule, but they already have their eyes looking towards the postseason for an eventual title run.

There are a lot of steps for the Knicks to get to that point, but in order to have a different outcome from last year, Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes coach Tom Thibodeau needs to make some changes.

"Short-term, the Knicks must adapt to the Karl-Anthony Towns trade. That will happen naturally over time," Pincus writes. "But big picture, head coach Tom Thibodeau needs to get his team through its shorter-term issues (including injuries at center) to be fully healthy in the playoffs. He's tended to wear his players down with too many minutes during the regular season. For New York to go on a deep playoff run, the players must still have their legs under them."

The Knicks are no stranger to injuries as the past two seasons have seen them with a long and busy injury report. This year, they are already feeling some of the effects of being an injured team as Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa are already out for a few weeks. The team also saw Landry Shamet go down in the preseason with a shoulder injury before waiving him.

The Knicks have a long season ahead, so being able to play throughout the year won't be easy. Right now, Thibodeau has to keep his rotation tight because there aren't many playable options. But Thibodeau needs to grow comfortable enough to play anyone and everyone on his roster in order to keep the Knicks looking at the long-term instead of zeroing in on the next game.

Thibodeau and the Knicks are back in action on Monday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden.

Jeremy Brener
