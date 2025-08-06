Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Falls Short in PG Ranking
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has a case that he is the best at his position in the NBA.
However, HoopsHype contributor Frank Urbina doesn't agree with that assessment. He has Brunson third on his point guard ranking.
"The most important New York Knicks player in a decade, Jalen Brunson continued to play at an elite level last season, winning Clutch Player of the Year, finishing Top 10 in the MVP vote and earning 2nd Team All-NBA honors for the second year in a row," Urbina wrote.
"Brunson was also able to lead New York to the Conference Finals for the first time since the year 2000 last season, as the Knicks came within two games of reaching the NBA Finals outright. So although there were questions on whether Brunson can be the best player on a true championship contender, it seems the former Villanova standout is slowly starting to answer those questions.
"We expect more of the same out of Brunson, who is fully comfortable with the spotlight of playing in the Big Apple, and has a game that should age extremely well as he approaches 30. Not overly reliant on athleticism, Brunson shines thanks to his ability to hit tough shots off the dribble, as well as his aptitude for drawing fouls and sinking subsequent foul shots at an elite rate. That should not age one iota next year, making us confident that he’ll remain in the All-NBA strata of NBA point guards."
The only players higher in Urbina's rankings are Los Angeles Lakers point guard Luka Doncic, who was teammates with Brunson when they played for the Dallas Mavericks, and reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who just won a championship as the NBA Finals MVP for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Brunson can move up the list, but he would have to do a lot to unseat Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander. There is nothing wrong with being No. 3 behind them because the Knicks can still win a championship with him leading the offense.
If Brunson and the Knicks were to win a championship, that would be the best way for him to become the league's top point guard.
