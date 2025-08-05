Analyst Floats Wild Three-Team Knicks Trade
The New York Knicks are no stranger to bold moves as they have proven in the past.
Another trade proposal could shake things up and give them better depth for the second unit, which is what New York has sought out throughout the entire offseason.
Sporting News contributor Jeremy Kruger suggested a trade that would send OG Anunoby to the Miami Heat, Andrew Wiggins and a first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks and Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. to the Knicks.
"This is a bold trade for the Knicks. OG Anunoby may be their second most important player behind Jalen Brunson. He is their best defender and a key offensive cog as well. Still, flipping him into three solid players could be the type of move that gives the Knicks the depth they so desperately need," Kruger wrote.
"Gafford would slide into the starting center role perfectly. This would move Towns to the power forward position, which is his more natural position. Adding Washington and Jaquez Jr. would also strengthen the weak Knicks' bench."
"Getting two guys like that to fill out their bench would transform the Knicks’ group of reserves from one of the worst in the league to one of the better ones in the East."
While the trade gets the Knicks some decent depth, it's hard to imagine a trade like this going through.
New York has a solid nine-man rotation and Anunoby isn't going anywhere anytime soon. With Guerschon Yabusele on the roster, the Knicks have their backup power forward. They don't need a player like Washington when Yabusele is there.
Anunoby offers so much to the first unit, especially on the defensive end, that the Knicks would need a king's ransom to consider trading him at this time.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!