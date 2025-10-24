Knicks Stars' Chemistry Improving in Second Season
New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns is in his second season with the team, where he hopes to win a championship with Jalen Brunson on his side.
Towns spoke about how he and Brunson connected in his first season with the team.
"I think one, it's his talent level that makes it easy when you have someone that talented who's so dynamic and impactful with the ball in his hands," Towns said via RG reporter DJ Siddiqi. "But two, I think that's just who he is as a person. Where our team was at last year and walking in that locker room, being comforted by all the guys in there and shown the ropes pretty quick.
"On top of that, just having amazing guys that made it easy to come to work and easy to adjust to this new change of scenery for me. It's because of the teammates I've had that made the transition so easy. Shout out to the fans who have respect for me and allowed me to figure things out while I was starting my New York career," he continued.
Towns, Brunson Can Lead Knicks to Title
The Knicks will go as far as Brunson and Towns take them and there's reason to believe it can be all the way to winning the NBA Finals. The Knicks were only six wins shy last season, so they could find themselves on top if they make the right short tweaks.
"I feel all 30 teams in NBA are walking in saying the same thing," Towns said.
"It's unfair just to say that's for us. I think every team walks in saying the same thing. We're just focusing on being the best version of ourselves every single day. Every year, you have to earn the respect of the city. continue to earn the respect of the city and the give the fans something to cheer for.
"Just be the best version ourselves when it comes to that point, when the postseason rolls around and play our best basketball. To build as a team so we can play our best basketball when we need to."
The Knicks have to navigate the new challenges around head coach Mike Brown, but their chemistry looked strong to open the season against the Cleveland Cavaliers. If that can continue throughout the season, the Knicks could accomplish their goal and win their first championship since 1973 — with Brunson and Towns leading the way.
