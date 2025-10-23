Knicks Break Cavaliers Curse in Season Opener
The New York Knicks proved their new look might not be a ruse after all with a 119-111 win over their old foe, the Cleveland Cavaliers, from Madison Square Garden to open the 2025 NBA season.
The Cavs were the favorite to win the matchup after Jalen Brunson and co. had trouble last season against the Cleveland squad, dropping all of their regular season games. Knicks fans were even more worried after one tough preseason showing and the news that center Karl-Anthony Towns might be out with an injury.
In 2024, the Knicks were 0-4 against the Cavs, one of only two consistently superior Eastern Conference teams along with the Boston Celtics. That record led New York to be saddled with a reputation for being unable to earn any upset wins, instead relying on matchups that were more easily winnable to secure a playoff position.
Knicks Take Down Rival Cavaliers
That's all changed with this hard-fought win. New Knicks head coach Mike Brown has been trying to shift the weight off of captain Jalen Brunson and improve the team's depth. The pieces seem to be snapping together, with OG Anunoby matching a career-high of 14 rebounds.
With the way they played, Brown might truly have what it takes to get the team back to the NBA championship for the first time since 1999. Of course, we're only one game into an 82 game season. A lot could change, especially with injuries to stars like KAT or Mitchell Robinson, who is expected to be a major contributor this season. However, this win should set the tone for the rest of the season.
Battle Against Boston
For their second contest of the season, the Knicks will host another of their biggest foes, the Celtics. While the Celtics were able to shut the Knicks down last season, the New York team came back with a vengeance in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, winning in six games.
While there are no guarantees for the Knicks, or any team, it certainly seems as though they've started off on the right foot. The tone of the season will all come down to if they can take down the Celtics in regular season play. There will are ample opportunities on the schedule to take down rivals, getting these first two victories will be important to prove that the Knicks have changed.
If New York is able to keep their cool against Boston, who knows where this team could go? They're an early-season favorite to make it to the Championship (though, it should be noted that both Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton are dealing with injuries sustained during the playoffs last year). The new-look Knicks might just live up to the hype after all.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!